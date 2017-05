OKLAHOMA CITY– Gary Busey was honored with a deadCenter Film Festival’s “ICON” award for his work as an actor in 160 movies and TV shows.

The Oklahoma native and Academy nominated actor sat down with KFOR’s Lacey Lett to talk about his connection to his home state, advice for actors, his

history touring with Leon Russell, philosophies of life and even some jokes.

We’ve broken it down into three fun videos for you.