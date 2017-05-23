× All-Big 12 Baseball Teams Named

Two Sooners and two Cowboys were named to the first team All-Big 12 baseball team released on Tuesday by the league’s coaches.

Oklahoma’s Brylie Ware and Steele Walker, and Oklahoma State’s Garrett Benge and Garrett McCain were all first team selections.

Ware was also the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year.

The Big 12 honors were announced one day before the start of the conference’s postseason tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Here is the complete list of individual awards and All-Big 12 teams:

2017 ALL-BIG 12 BASEBALL AWARDS

Co-Player of the Year: Evan Skoug, TCU C Jr. Libertyville, Ill.

Co-Player of the Year: Hunter Hargrove, Texas Tech INF Sr. Mansfield, Texas

Pitcher of the Year: Steven Gingery, Texas Tech LHP So. Huntington Beach, Calif.

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Montana Parsons, Baylor RHP Jr. Conroe, Texas

Co-Newcomer of the Year: Brylie Ware, Oklahoma INF So. Sedgwick, Kan.

Freshman of the Year: Josh Jung, Texas Tech INF Fr. San Antonio, Texas

Coach of the Year: Steve Rodriguez, Baylor (2nd season)

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Evan Skoug, TCU^#! C Jr. Libertyville, Ill.

Brylie Ware, Oklahoma DH So. Sedgwick, Kan.

Aaron Dodson, Baylor INF Sr. Cypress, Texas

Garrett Benge, Oklahoma State^ INF Jr. Yukon, Okla.

Cam Warner, TCU^ INF Sr. Canberra, Australia

Orlando Garcia, Texas Tech*# INF Jr. El Paso, Texas

Hunter Hargrove, Texas Tech INF Sr. Mansfield, Texas

Steele Walker, Oklahoma%@ OF So. Prosper, Texas

Garrett McCain, Oklahoma State OF Jr. Wylie, Texas

Austen Wade, TCU@ OF Jr. Midland, Texas

Cody Farhat, Texas Tech OF So. Plano, Texas

Braden Zarbnisky, West Virginia UTL So. Marietta, Ga.

Troy Montemayor, Baylor+ RHP Jr. San Antonio, Texas

Stephen Villines, Kansas^!& RHP Sr. Lake Forest, Calif.

Jared Janczak, TCU@ RHP So. Belton, Texas

Morgan Cooper, Texas& RHP Jr. Jarrell, Texas

Nolan Kingham, Texas RHP So. Las Vegas, Nev.

Steven Gingery, Texas Tech*%^ LHP So. Huntington Beach, Calif.

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Shea Langeliers, Baylor C Fr. Keller, Texas

Renae Martinez, Oklahoma C Sr. San Pedro, Calif.

Matt Menard, Baylor@ DH Sr. Bridge City, Texas

James Cosentino, Kansas INF Fr. Leawood, Kan.

Jake Scudder, Kansas State^ INF Sr. Rock Island, Ill.

Luken Baker, TCU+ INF So. Spring, Texas

Kacy Clemens, Texas@ INF Sr. Houston, Texas

Josh Jung, Texas Tech INF Fr. San Antonio, Texas

Will Brennan, Kansas State OF Fr. Stilwell, Kan.

Nolan Brown, TCU OF Sr. Colleyville, Texas

Kyle Davis, West Virginia OF Jr. Cincinnatti, Ohio

Cam Thompson, Kansas State UTL Fr. Pasadena, Texas

JB Olson, Oklahoma@ RHP Sr. Shady Shores, Texas

Sean Wymer, TCU RHP So. Flower Mound, Texas

Montana Parsons, Baylor RHP Jr. Conroe, Texas

Nick Lodolo, TCU LHP Fr. LaVerne, Calif.

Michael Grove, West Virginia@ RHP So. Wheeling, W.Va.

BJ Myers, West Virginia# RHP Jr. Flower Mound, Texas

Honorable Mention

Baylor – Tucker Cascadden, Richard Cunningham, Kameron Esthay, Nick Lewis, TJ Raguse, Davis Wendzel

Kansas – Jackson Goddard, Rudy Karre, Matt McLaughlin, Taylor Turski, Blake Weiman

Oklahoma – Connor Berry, Ben Hollas, Jake Irvin, Austin O’Brien, Devon Perez

Oklahoma State – Tyler Buffett, Colin Simpson

TCU – Durbin Feltman, Brian Howard

Texas – Bret Boswell, Kyle Johnston, Travis Jones, Ryan Reynolds, Beau Ridgeway, Austin Todd

Texas Tech – Parker Muskinski

West Virginia – Cole Austin, Jackson Cramer, Jimmy Galusky, Kyle Gray, Darius Hill, Sam Kessler, Brandon White

Voting is weighted. Ties in voting created four first team outfielders and two second team catchers.

Unanimous Choice

+2016 First Team Honoree

^2016 Second Team Honoree

@2016 Honorable Mention

!2015 Honorable Mention

%2016 All-Freshman Team

#2015 All-Freshman Team

&2014 All-Freshman Team

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos. Hometown

Shea Langeliers, Baylor* C Keller, Texas

Davis Wendzel, Baylor INF/OF San Clemente, Calif.

James Cosentino, Kansas INF Leawood, Kan.

Will Brennan, Kansas State OF Stilwell, Kan.

Cam Thompson, Kansas State INF/OF Pasadena, Texas

Brandon Zaragoza, Oklahoma INF Moore, Okla.

Cade Cabbiness, Oklahoma State OF Bixby, Okla.

Nick Lodolo, TCU* LHP LaVerne, Calif.

Austin Todd, Texas OF Round Rock, Texas

David Hamilton, Texas INF San Marcos, Texas

Michael Berglund, Texas Tech C Corpus Christi, Texas

Josh Jung, Texas Tech* INF San Antonio, Texas

Grant Little, Texas Tech* OF Midland, Texas

Alek Manoah, West Virginia RHP Miami, Fla.