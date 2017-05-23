All-Big 12 Baseball Teams Named
Two Sooners and two Cowboys were named to the first team All-Big 12 baseball team released on Tuesday by the league’s coaches.
Oklahoma’s Brylie Ware and Steele Walker, and Oklahoma State’s Garrett Benge and Garrett McCain were all first team selections.
Ware was also the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year.
The Big 12 honors were announced one day before the start of the conference’s postseason tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Here is the complete list of individual awards and All-Big 12 teams:
2017 ALL-BIG 12 BASEBALL AWARDS
Co-Player of the Year: Evan Skoug, TCU C Jr. Libertyville, Ill.
Co-Player of the Year: Hunter Hargrove, Texas Tech INF Sr. Mansfield, Texas
Pitcher of the Year: Steven Gingery, Texas Tech LHP So. Huntington Beach, Calif.
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Montana Parsons, Baylor RHP Jr. Conroe, Texas
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Brylie Ware, Oklahoma INF So. Sedgwick, Kan.
Freshman of the Year: Josh Jung, Texas Tech INF Fr. San Antonio, Texas
Coach of the Year: Steve Rodriguez, Baylor (2nd season)
ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM
Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown
Evan Skoug, TCU^#! C Jr. Libertyville, Ill.
Brylie Ware, Oklahoma DH So. Sedgwick, Kan.
Aaron Dodson, Baylor INF Sr. Cypress, Texas
Garrett Benge, Oklahoma State^ INF Jr. Yukon, Okla.
Cam Warner, TCU^ INF Sr. Canberra, Australia
Orlando Garcia, Texas Tech*# INF Jr. El Paso, Texas
Hunter Hargrove, Texas Tech INF Sr. Mansfield, Texas
Steele Walker, Oklahoma%@ OF So. Prosper, Texas
Garrett McCain, Oklahoma State OF Jr. Wylie, Texas
Austen Wade, TCU@ OF Jr. Midland, Texas
Cody Farhat, Texas Tech OF So. Plano, Texas
Braden Zarbnisky, West Virginia UTL So. Marietta, Ga.
Troy Montemayor, Baylor+ RHP Jr. San Antonio, Texas
Stephen Villines, Kansas^!& RHP Sr. Lake Forest, Calif.
Jared Janczak, TCU@ RHP So. Belton, Texas
Morgan Cooper, Texas& RHP Jr. Jarrell, Texas
Nolan Kingham, Texas RHP So. Las Vegas, Nev.
Steven Gingery, Texas Tech*%^ LHP So. Huntington Beach, Calif.
ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM
Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown
Shea Langeliers, Baylor C Fr. Keller, Texas
Renae Martinez, Oklahoma C Sr. San Pedro, Calif.
Matt Menard, Baylor@ DH Sr. Bridge City, Texas
James Cosentino, Kansas INF Fr. Leawood, Kan.
Jake Scudder, Kansas State^ INF Sr. Rock Island, Ill.
Luken Baker, TCU+ INF So. Spring, Texas
Kacy Clemens, Texas@ INF Sr. Houston, Texas
Josh Jung, Texas Tech INF Fr. San Antonio, Texas
Will Brennan, Kansas State OF Fr. Stilwell, Kan.
Nolan Brown, TCU OF Sr. Colleyville, Texas
Kyle Davis, West Virginia OF Jr. Cincinnatti, Ohio
Cam Thompson, Kansas State UTL Fr. Pasadena, Texas
JB Olson, Oklahoma@ RHP Sr. Shady Shores, Texas
Sean Wymer, TCU RHP So. Flower Mound, Texas
Montana Parsons, Baylor RHP Jr. Conroe, Texas
Nick Lodolo, TCU LHP Fr. LaVerne, Calif.
Michael Grove, West Virginia@ RHP So. Wheeling, W.Va.
BJ Myers, West Virginia# RHP Jr. Flower Mound, Texas
Honorable Mention
Baylor – Tucker Cascadden, Richard Cunningham, Kameron Esthay, Nick Lewis, TJ Raguse, Davis Wendzel
Kansas – Jackson Goddard, Rudy Karre, Matt McLaughlin, Taylor Turski, Blake Weiman
Oklahoma – Connor Berry, Ben Hollas, Jake Irvin, Austin O’Brien, Devon Perez
Oklahoma State – Tyler Buffett, Colin Simpson
TCU – Durbin Feltman, Brian Howard
Texas – Bret Boswell, Kyle Johnston, Travis Jones, Ryan Reynolds, Beau Ridgeway, Austin Todd
Texas Tech – Parker Muskinski
West Virginia – Cole Austin, Jackson Cramer, Jimmy Galusky, Kyle Gray, Darius Hill, Sam Kessler, Brandon White
Voting is weighted. Ties in voting created four first team outfielders and two second team catchers.
- Unanimous Choice
+2016 First Team Honoree
^2016 Second Team Honoree
@2016 Honorable Mention
!2015 Honorable Mention
%2016 All-Freshman Team
#2015 All-Freshman Team
&2014 All-Freshman Team
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Name, School Pos. Hometown
Shea Langeliers, Baylor* C Keller, Texas
Davis Wendzel, Baylor INF/OF San Clemente, Calif.
James Cosentino, Kansas INF Leawood, Kan.
Will Brennan, Kansas State OF Stilwell, Kan.
Cam Thompson, Kansas State INF/OF Pasadena, Texas
Brandon Zaragoza, Oklahoma INF Moore, Okla.
Cade Cabbiness, Oklahoma State OF Bixby, Okla.
Nick Lodolo, TCU* LHP LaVerne, Calif.
Austin Todd, Texas OF Round Rock, Texas
David Hamilton, Texas INF San Marcos, Texas
Michael Berglund, Texas Tech C Corpus Christi, Texas
Josh Jung, Texas Tech* INF San Antonio, Texas
Grant Little, Texas Tech* OF Midland, Texas
Alek Manoah, West Virginia RHP Miami, Fla.