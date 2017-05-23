Detectives say ‘criminal activity’ is involved after divers discover 5 cars submerged at Oklahoma rock quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – A couple of divers who were brushing up on their skills made a startling discovery in an Oklahoma quarry.

Officials say two divers were in a rock quarry in Nowata County when they stumbled upon five submerged vehicles.

Although they couldn’t see what was inside, the divers were able to take the license plates from the cars and quickly brought them to the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office.

Initially, the divers said that deputies didn’t think much of the discovery. That was until they received a hit on one of the vehicles.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office say all of the vehicles appear to be from outside of the area, including a vehicle from Texas.

“The way they were submerged, and the years and make and model of the vehicles, I believe there is some criminal activity involved with them,” said Undersheriff Bill Scott, with the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office.

At this point, officials tell FOX 23 that they have only been able to retrieve one of the vehicles.

So far, they have not released what was found inside the vehicles.