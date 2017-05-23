Experts: 5 issues to consider when taking a new job

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re in the market for a job, there are certain things you should consider before making a move.

The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants offers the following five tips on what to think about before switching careers.

Decide what you’re seeking: Interviewing and landing a new job are exciting prospects, but you also have to think about things like salary, new responsibilities and learning opportunities. Rank them in order of priority to help narrow your search. Get the big picture on benefits: Most people want their new salary to match or exceed their previous pay, but there are other financial issues to consider. Take into consideration health insurance, retirement plans and paid leave. Make sure to compare existing benefit packages with those in any new position. Consider base vs. total: Some jobs offer compensation beyond the base salary, so you should compare what is available in a new job. Some employers also offer great perks and other advantages. Think about flexibility: Flexible hours and family-friendly accommodations can vary from job to job. Before accepting a job, find out the organization’s policy and your potential supervisor’s attitude toward flexible schedules. Where can I go from here: If you want to advance in your career, it is important that the organization offer opportunities for development. In your interview, ask what kind of career path you can expect and how long it typically takes to move up.