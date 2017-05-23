Former soldier convicted of rape caught using fake identity in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A former U.S. Army soldier is in trouble with the law after officials say he created another identity to escape from his past.

In 2009, investigators say Darrick Garner raped a child under the age of 12 while he was stationed in Germany.

A couple of years later, he was convicted of rape.

In 2014, he was convicted in federal court of failing to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to five years probation.

However, he was recently arrested by Broken Arrow police after being accused of theft.

That arrest violated his probation, which sparked an investigation in federal court.

As investigators began looking into Garner, they realized that he was living as a different person. Officials tell FOX 23 that he was using a fake name and Social Security number at his work and at his apartment complex.

“It certainly raised some red flags with us,” said Deputy Jeffrey Johnston, with the U.S. Marshals Service.