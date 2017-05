OKLAHOMA CITY – Garth Brooks is coming to Oklahoma City!

The country music superstar is coming to Oklahoma City for the first time in 20 years.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Saturday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m.

You are encouraged to create an account with Ticketmaster for a quicker purchasing experience.