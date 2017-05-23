Graphic: Dead kittens found on Oklahoma veterinarian’s doorstep; deputies investigating

Warning: This video may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

WANETTE, Okla. -- Employees at the Cedar Creek Veterinary Clinic made a horrific discovery when they arrived to find a box on the doorstep.

Dr. Christina Makarim says one the employees arrived at the clinic on Monday morning and found a box taped shut.

“She got it open and she said, 'They're dead.' And I said, 'What's dead?' She said, 'The kittens,'” said Dr. Christina Makarim.

Dr. Makarim said the box didn't have any holes in it for the kittens to breathe, and didn't have food or water.

“They had hundreds of fleas on them. They died in the box, their bodies formed in the box,” Makarim said.

Following the tragic discovery, clinic employees turned to the surveillance cameras around the building for answers.

“I have surveillance around this whole practice, on all ends of it, because of this problem,” said Makarim.

The surveillance video shows a man stepping out of his car holding a box and walking up to the clinic on Sunday evening.

He was seen placing the box in front of the clinic during closing hours before driving off.

Dr. Makarim didn't know the man on the surveillance footage, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I posted it on social media because I figured that with this being a real community, they can probably figure out who did this,” she said.

Sadly, Makarim says things like this happen all too often.

“It's not the first time, it's not the second, third or fourth,” she said.

Makarim says she hopes these gruesome photos are wake up call for people who neglect their pets.

“If I stopped one person from doing this, that's great!” said Makarim.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office has talked with the man caught on the surveillance footage.

He told officials the kittens were alive when he dropped them off.

The sheriff has since turned over the case to the district attorney’s office, who will decide if any criminal charges will be filed.