Honor student suspended from graduation due to ‘insubordination’ about dress code violation

HARRISBURG, N.C. – Summer says she is worried that her college plans have been thrown off track over a simple shirt.

On Wednesday, the senior at Hickory Ridge High School wore a green shirt that rests just off the tops of her shoulders to class.

While eating lunch, she told WCNC that the principal told her to cover up with a jacket.

In a suspension notice from the school, it states that Summer responded by saying, “I think my shirt is fine.” When confronted again, she repeated that she thought her shirt was fine.

Although Summer did not have a jacket, she says a friend gave her one to wear for the rest of the day.

“I completely understand why a dress code is put into place but I feel like after I put on that jacket, it should have been subdued,” she said.

Summer says that the principal then told her to go to the control room and change.

Summer says that she and the principal have had several issues throughout her time at the school. In fact, her mother says she recently told the school to call her before taking any sort of disciplinary action against her daughter.

“They can’t take me anywhere unless my mother is called,” she said. “So I said, ‘I apologize. I can’t go anywhere with you unless my mom is called.”

Summer says she was given a 10-day suspension for ‘insubordination’ and ordered to not attend any senior activities, including graduation.

“It’s just sad because I worked so hard for four years to walk across that stage,” she told WCNC. “We have drug dealers walking across the stage. We have sex offenders walking across that stage and then the 4.4 [GPA] student who showed her shoulders can’t.”

At this point, she says the principal is still considering expelling her.

Right now, she has a full scholarship to a major university, but fears that this incident could put that in jeopardy.

The school says that they take dress code violations seriously, and the policy states that off-the-shoulder shirts are not allowed.

However, the school could not comment due to student privacy.