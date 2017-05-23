× House passes bill to increase taxes on oil

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers have taken the first step toward increasing taxes on existing horizontal oil and gas wells, which would raise revenue for the state.

The House passed a bill Tuesday morning that is expected to bring in nearly $74 million in revenue next year, by increasing the so-called “Gross Production Tax” from one percent to four percent on wells created between July 1, 2011 and July 1, 2015.

After four years, the wells would begin paying the standard seven percent gross production tax.

The bill passed 54-44, despite strong opposition from Democrats, who called it a one-time fix.

They also argued passing such a bill was unconstitutional in the last week of session. By law, revenue-raising bills cannot be passed in the last five days of the legislative year and must receive a three-fourths supermajority vote.

Republicans countered by arguing the bill was not increasing taxes, but merely adjusting a tax incentive.

Leadership contends the courts have set precedent that will help their cause if any bills are challenged in court. If the court ruled against the bill, lawmakers would have to reconvene to find a new way to find the money.

The bill now heads to the senate for consideration.