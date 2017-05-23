× Man arrested following carjacking, kidnapping in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested following a carjacking and kidnapping in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., William Mitchell stopped to get gas at the OnCue near N.W. 10th and Portland while his 10-year-old daughter slept in the back seat with her dog.

“I was going to take their grandmother to work. She asked me to go with me and I told her to go ahead and get in the back seat and lay down and just take the ride. We’ll be back at the house in no time. We stopped here to get some gas,” Mitchell said.

While he was inside the OnCue, surveillance video captured 46-year-old Thomas Boutwell take off in his Chevy Impala with Mitchell’s daughter still inside.

“Please return her to me. Don’t touch her,” Mitchell told NewsChannel 4 moments after his daughter was taken.

Fortunately, Mitchell’s daughter turned up at a Love’s near I-40 and McLoud safe and sound around 6:50 a.m.

“She’s fine and she’s okay. I’m just happy that she’s fine,” Mitchell said.

Boutwell was taken into custody in Pottawatomie County around 9 a.m.

“The person didn’t know they had her in the car. She jumped out and made a phone call, letting everybody know she was fine,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell told NewsChannel 4 he’s thankful his daughter got away unharmed and he’s proud of his little girl for her bravery.

“She will do what she needs to do to get out of a situation,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is a single father. His wife died a few years ago.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video