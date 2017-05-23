McAlester woman says she was nearly abducted while walking to lake dock

MCALESTER, Okla. – Brittany Mickle says it was a road that she walked along hundreds of times in the past.

“I never imagined to think that somebody will pull over and try to take somebody like that,” Mickle told KJRH. “This used to be one of my favorite spots growing up as a kid and I feel like that’s ruined.”

On Saturday, Mickle says she was walking along a road near Lake McAlester when she was stopped by a pair of men in a pickup truck.

“They were here for a good minute asking me over and over again, ‘Just get in the car, we’ll give you a ride.’ I told them over and over, ‘I’m not walking that far and don’t need help,’” she said.

At that point, Mickle says that one of the men grabbed her left arm and put his hands around her neck. She says the truck began to drive away, dragging her along with it.

Mickle says she began clawing the man with her nails in an attempt to escape.

When the man finally let go, she ran to the bushes and hid until the truck was gone.

“In my opinion, she did a great job of fighting him off and at the same time getting a description of the guys,” Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said.

The suspects were described a heavy-set man with blonde hair and a thin man with no teeth and a tattooed sleeve on his arm.