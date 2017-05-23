Metro grandmother facing charges after driving drunk with young grandchildren in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A grandmother's dangerous stunt on a highway landed her in handcuffs.

Police say it all started when Tamiko Ward crashed into another car at southeast 29th Street and I-35.

Ward took off and the driver of the other vehicle followed her.

At southeast 31st Street and Shields, another incident occurred.

Officials say they found Ward allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

She reportedly told police that she had drank a half pint of vodka, and to make matters worse, her two grandchildren, ages four and seven were in the backseat.

People from the previous accident were injured and had to be taken away by ambulance.

Ward was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail but is now out.

She is facing charges for child endangerment, fleeing the scene of an accident and DUI.