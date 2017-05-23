Mom warning parents about sunscreen after she says 14-month-old daughter suffered second-degree burns

CANADA — A mother is warning other parents about aerosol sunscreen after she says her 14-month-old daughter suffered second-degree burns.

Rebecca Cannon told TODAY that she had taken her 14-month-old daughter, Kyla, out to play on an overcast day a few weeks ago.

Cannon said she forgot her usual sunscreen at home, so she borrowed some.

She said she sprayed Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 on her hands and rubbed in on her daughter’s face.

Later that day, Cannon said her daughter’s face became red and swollen.

“She was red. She was blistering,” Cannon told TODAY.

The mother took her daughter to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed her with a second-degree burn.

Cannon said a dermatologist told her Kyla had a “caustic burn from something in the sunscreen.”

The woman told TODAY she contact Banana Boat and said it would test the sunscreen to determine the cause of the reaction.

Banana Boat and its parent company Edgewell Personal Care Company issued the following statement to TODAY:

“All Banana Boat products undergo rigorous testing to ensure they are appropriately labeled and meet all relevant health regulations, including SPF tests. All Banana Boat sunscreens also fall within a neutral PH range, which means they are safe for human skin, topical use, and cannot cause chemical burns, which are sometimes mistakenly linked to personal care products or confused with sunburns, or tissue damage.”

A doctor told TODAY that the burn could have possibly been an “irritant reaction” rather than an ingredient specifically used in the sunscreen.

Dr. Adam Friedman also recommended parents use mineral block sunscreens on children until they are at least four years of age.

A similar case was reported last year when a Virginia mother said her 3-year-old son sustained first and second-degree burns after using Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 50.