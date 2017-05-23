Oklahoma man arrested for incest; Brother arrested for molestation

DEWEY, Okla. – Two brothers in northeastern Oklahoma are facing sex charges.

29-year-old Richard Roy Baxter was arrested on three counts of lewd molestation of a 13-year-old girl, according to the Examiner-Enterprise.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Now, his brother, 28-year-old Kyle Ray Baxter, has been arrested for incest.

Back in April, Dewey Police “were alerted to a case of incest” that may have occurred around two years ago with Baxter’s biological sister.

As a result, Baxter’s sister became pregnant and gave birth to a child.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Examiner-Enterprise, a paternity test was administered on March 17.

The results said Kyle Baxter had a 99.9 percent chance of being the child’s father.

Baxter’s sister told officials that she “had sexual intercourse with Kyle Baxter at a residence, twice approximately two years ago,” and because of that, she became pregnant.

Kyle Baxter’s bond was set a $25,000.

His next court date is set for June 2.