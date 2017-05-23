Oklahoma teen girl saved from family of drug abuse now looking for an adoptive family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Brooklynn is 14-years-old and very easy-going.

She's tall, standing a 5'9". That's why her favorite animal is the tallest in the animal kingdom: The giraffe.

"It reminds me of my neck because I'm so tall,” Brooklynn said. And she loved meeting her favorite animals.

She also has a passion for after school activities.

"I like to do sports,” she said. "I like to play soccer, track, basketball."

Sadly, she had to give up all those sports because she had to move to another group home. It's been a recurring theme the past nine years of her life.

"I've been in and out since the age of five," she said.

Brooklynn says the hardest part of living in a group home is meeting new people.

But when it comes to finding a home, Brooklynn thinks she would do well in a structured environment.

"I like places where they make you responsible for something,” she said.

In fact, she loves to do chores. "Yeah I like to clean a lot. If there's something on the floor I sweep it up. I don't like just stuff being on here," she said.

It's understandable why this teen would want a stable environment. Brooklynn grew up in a home of drug abuse.

"I'm tired of moving around a lot,” she said.

Now she just wants solid ground with a family to call her own.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

