Oklahomans urged to stop using LayZ Board Hoverboards after death of two young girls in Pennsylvania

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Attorney General is urging Oklahomans to stop using LayZ Board Hoverboards.

According to the attorney general’s office, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission(CPSC) is warning citizens about hoverboards manufactured by LayZ Board, Inc. after investigators found evidence a LayZBoard was to blame for a house fire on March 10, in Harrisburg, Pa. that claimed the lives of two young girls.

Attorney General Mike Hunter call the product dangerous and said that it should not be purchased or used under any circumstance.

“Oklahomans should not purchase a LayZ Board Hoverboard, but if they have, they need to take it to a local recycling center for safe disposal immediately,” Hunter said. “Using this product is not worth the risk to the safety and security of families and loved ones. I am deeply concerned with the tragic case in Pennsylvania and do not want the citizens of Oklahoma to experience a similar situation. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families who experienced the heartbreaking loss of the two children.”

According to the CPSC, the LayZ Board Hoverboards were manufactured in China and more than 3,000 units were imported into the United States.

An ABC News report says a recall on the product is unlikely, suggesting the company is refusing to cooperate with the government.

Hoverboard Issues

The CPSC has investigated more than 60 hoverboard-related fires since 2015.

The Pennsylvania fire was the CPSC’s first reported fatality related to a hoverboard fire, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.

In 2016, the CPSC issued a recall of more than 500,000 hoverboards by 10 retailers. For more information on the recall, click here.

Authorities urge individuals making a purchase of hoverboards to ensure the product complies with federal standards. Products that are certified will have a UL marking on the package. UL is a safety consulting firm. For more on how to look for UL certified products, including an online directory, click here.

To read the CPSC’s news release on the consumer warning on the LayZ Board Hoverboards, click here.