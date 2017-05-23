Police identify man whose body was found inside burning car earlier this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified a man whose body was found inside a burning car earlier this year.

On January 21st, police were notified of a car fire in the 12500 block of Clarence Ct., near 122nd and MacArthur.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside of the burn vehicle.

Police say the body had preexisting trauma indicating that the victim had been killed prior to the fire.

Officials say that identifying the victim had been difficult because of the severity of the burns.

However, police were able to develop information that led them to a suspect.

Later that day, 17-year-old Taylor Lawrence was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first-degree.

After four months, police finally released the identity of the victim.

Police say the man whose body was found inside the burning car has been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Chase Alexander of Edmond.

No other information has been released at this time.