Police investigating Oklahoma man’s illness after years of raising money for expensive cancer treatment

EDMOND, Okla. - Oklahomans are generous people.

Church members are among the most benevolent givers.

Tuesday night at 10 p.m., NewsChannel 4's Ali Meyer exposes a scam that hit one metro church like the plague.

This scheme centers around a man, victims say bilked them out of more than $60,000.

It started years ago with a GoFundMe campaign, then silent auction and t-shirt sale; all the things a generous community does for friends and family and church family when you pull together for someone in need.

It's what they did for Al Reynolds.

Reynolds is a single father from Edmond, a Christian leader, public speaker, website designer, fitness motivator and cancer fighter.

"He preys on people with money, Christian women, people who are compassionate and caring and giving," said Tracey LaValle. "He's very charismatic."

After years of raising money for expensive cancer treatment the police are now investigating Reynolds' illness.

