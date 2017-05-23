Police officer pulls over car driving on interstate with unconscious man on trunk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police officers tend to respond to a variety of different instances, but officers in Memphis say they recently initiated a traffic stop for a highly unusual incident.

On Thursday, Carl Webb and his wife had just left a barbecue contest and were driving along I-240 when they were stopped by a Memphis police officer.

“He goes, ‘Mister, I’m not messing with you. There’s a body on your trunk,” Webb told WMC.

After getting out of his car, Webb says he realized an unconscious man was lying on the top of his trunk.

Much to his astonishment, Webb says that the man did not wake up, even after driving along the highway for 10 miles.

Webb says he never saw the man, adding that he had backed into a parking space and didn’t go around the back of the car before leaving.

The police officer was able to wake the man, who was disoriented and didn’t know how he ended up on the back of Webb’s car.