Police searching for suspect who stole vehicle in N.W. Oklahoma City with 10-year-old girl in back seat

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City while a 10-year-old girl who was asleep in the back seat.

Police are looking for a 2005 white Chevy Impala, with the Oklahoma tag 219-GBJ, that was stolen from the On Cue at N.W. 10th and Portland.

A ten-year-old girl was asleep in the back seat of the car at the time.

The girl has since been found at a Loves near I-40 and McLoud Rd.

The suspect is a white man with stringy blond hair around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He is still at large.

This is a developing story.