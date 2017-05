Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Grammy-winning Jody Miller stopped by Rise and Shine Tuesday to talk about her concert this weekend.

The Queen of the House Singer is an Oklahoma legend.

Governor Mary Fallin even proclaimed March 29, 2016 "Jody Miller" day.

The multiple-Billboard charting artist has a reputation for being an energetic performer.

This weekend, you can experience her performance, along with Wanda Jackson, Bryan White and Pretty Miss Norma Jean at 7501 S.W. 29th Street.