Single father talks about terrifying moment car was stolen with 10-year-old girl asleep inside

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a terrifying morning for a 10-year-old Oklahoma City girl.

Around 5:45 a.m., William Mitchell stopped to get gas at the OnCue near N.W. 10th and Portland while his 10-year-old daughter slept in the back seat.

When he ran into the gas station to pay for the gas, a white male with stringy blonde hair, approximately 5'8" tall, got into the vehicle and drove away with Mitchell's daughter still inside the car.

Mitchell spoke with KFOR and pleaded for the suspect to safely return his daughter.

Around 6:50 a.m., the girl was found safe at a Loves gas station near I-40 and McLoud.

The man reportedly dropped her off on the side of the road and she walked to the nearest convenience store.

"They found my daughter," Mitchell told KFOR through tears. "She's fine and she's okay."

He said that officials were taking his daughter to the hospital to be checked out.

"I'm just happy that she's fine," he said.

Mitchell is a single father of four. He said the children's mother passed away a few years ago.

The suspect is still on the loose. He may still be driving the stolen 2005 white Chevy Impala, with the Oklahoma tag 219-GBJ.