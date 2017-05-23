Surveillance video shows man who stole vehicle in N.W. Oklahoma City with 10-year-old asleep in back seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities have released surveillance video that shows a man stealing a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City with a 10-year-old girl asleep in the back seat.

Police are looking for a 2005 white Chevy Impala, with the Oklahoma tag 219-GBJ, that was stolen from the On Cue at N.W. 10th and Portland.

A ten-year-old girl was asleep in the back seat of the car.

However, she has since been found at a Loves near I-40 and McLoud Rd.

The suspect is a white man with stringy blond hair around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the vehicle at the gas station and then taking off with it.

This is a developing story.