Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in N.W. Oklahoma City with 10-year-old girl asleep inside

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a terrifying morning for a 10-year-old Oklahoma City girl.

Around 5:45 a.m., William Mitchell stopped to get gas at the OnCue near N.W. 10th and Portland while his 10-year-old daughter slept in the back seat.

When he ran into the gas station to pay for the gas, a white male with blonde hair, approximately 5'8" tall, got into the vehicle and drove away with Mitchell's daughter still inside the car.

Mitchell spoke with KFOR and pleaded for the suspect to safely return his daughter.

Around 6:50 a.m., the girl was found safe at a Loves gas station near I-40 and McLoud.

"They found my daughter," Mitchell told KFOR through tears. "She's fine and she's okay."

He said that officials were taking his daughter to the hospital to be checked out.

"I'm just happy that she's fine," he said.

Mitchell is a single father of four. He said the children's mother passed away a few years ago.

Around 9:15 a.m., police confirmed the suspect and the stolen vehicle were located in Pottawatomie County.

The suspect was arrested.

Police identified the suspect as Thomas Eugene Boutwell.

