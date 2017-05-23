Tinker Air Force Base celebrates 75th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Tinker Air Force Base marked its 75th anniversary this past weekend with the Star Spangled Salute Air Show.

On March 1st, 1942, the United States Army Air Corps officially started working on the base called the Oklahoma City Air Depot.

The base would be named Tinker Field later that year for Major General Clarence Tinker.

Tinker was an Oklahoma native and part Osage Indian who had lost his life while leading a bombing mission against the Japanese in June of 1942.

Tinker Air Force Base is considered one of the largest and most important military installations in the United States.

"The Thunderbirds are performing here and I have always had a heart for them. They were the first aerobatic group that my father took me to," said one audience member.

"I just saw a very, very talented pilot do a complete aerobatic routine with an engine off. It was quite amazing," said another attendee.

The celebration will continue in September with the Air Force Ball.