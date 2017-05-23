× Two people injured after shooting in Pauls Valley; Shooter in custody

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – Police are investigating a shooting in Pauls Valley Tuesday night.

Officials say shots rang out around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of East Ave.

Police say the shooter, Christopher Dillon Mars allegedly shot two people inside a home with an AR-style rifle, and then fled the scene.

Mars later turned himself in to authorities.

Authorities are executing search warrants on the home.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time but police say there are no fatalities.