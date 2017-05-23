Waves of light rain showers continue Tuesday

Waves of light rain showers will continue today.

Cloudy skies will keep highs 10-15 degrees below normal in the upper 60s with a breezy northwesterly wind.

Lows tonight will plunge to the upper 40s with gradually clearing skies.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies with a strong northwesterly wind.

Our big warming trend picks up Thursday with highs in the 80s and a strong south wind.

Friday will be our warmest day with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s!

Our next storm system moves in Saturday with widely scattered thunderstorms, a few could be severe.

Beautiful weather will follow for the second half of Memorial Day weekend.

A few storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma on Memorial Day.

Stay tuned for updates!