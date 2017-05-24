17-year-old drowns during day at the lake with friends

COALGATE, Okla. – With Memorial Day just around the corner, many families are already planning trips to the lake.

However, officials say one trip to the lake took a disastrous turn when a loved one never resurfaced.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old was at Coalgate Lake with some friends when he suddenly went underwater around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the teenager swam to a concrete water intake area that was about 30 feet from the shore. He turned around and started swimming back to shore when he went underwater.

A trooper ultimately found the boy’s body two and a half hours later.

At this point, officials are not sure what caused him to go under.

KXII reports that officials say swimming in and around the dam area is very dangerous, adding that swimming at the reservoir is against the city ordinance.