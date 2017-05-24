3-year-old child drowns in family swimming pool

LAWTON, Okla. – A family is in shock after a 3-year-old child drowned in their swimming pool earlier this week.

On Sunday evening, officers were called to a home in the Pecan Valley neighborhood in Lawton on a possible drowning.

The parents of the toddler say they searched all around the house after they couldn’t find their 3-year-old.

Eventually, they went outside and found the boy in the swimming pool, according to KSWO.

Immediately, they began CPR and called 911 for help. Sadly, the child died at a nearby hospital.

Officials say tragic incidents like these should serve as a warning to parents to keep doors locked when children are in the house.