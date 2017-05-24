× Armour Eckrich Meats, LLC recalls ready-to-eat sausage due to possible metal contamination

Armour Eckrich Meats, LLC, is recalling approximately 90,978 pounds of ready-eat-sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, such as metal.

The food service fully-cooked pork, turkey and beef breakfast sausage items were produced and packaged from April 26 through April 28, 2017.

The following products are part of the recall:

8,769 cases of 16.6 oz. vacuumed packages containing “ECKRICH SMOK-Y CHEDDAR BREAKFAST SAUSAGE, NATURALLY HARDWOOD SMOKED” on the label, case code/UPC number “2781517984,” and a use by date of “08/17/17.”

The products bear establishment number “EST.3JC” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were shipped to distribution centers in Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1 (877) 933-4625.