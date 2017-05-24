Beautiful weather is on the way! Mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday

Beautiful weather is on the way!

Highs today will still be 10 degrees below normal in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest.

Our big warming trend picks up Thursday with highs in the 80s and a strong south wind.

Friday will be our warmest day with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s!

Our next storm system moves in Saturday with widely scattered thunderstorms, a few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Beautiful weather will follow for the second half of Memorial Day weekend.

A few storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma on Memorial Day.

Stay tuned for updates!