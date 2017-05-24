Cowboys Upset Top Seed in Big 12 Tourney Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's baseball team got three early runs and shutout pitching to beat top seed Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

Blake Battenfield threw six scoreless innings as the OSU starter, giving up four hits and striking out four.

OSU got a pair of sacrifice flies to score their first two runs.

In the top of the second inninng, Cade Cabbiness flied out to score Colin Simpson to give the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Garrett McCain's sac fly scored Cameron Dobbs to make it 2-0 Cowboys.

OSU got another run in the fourth on an RBI single by Jon Littell that plated Simpson to make it 3-0.

Oklahoma State will play West Virginia at 4:00 on Thursday in the winners' bracket.

The Mountaineers beat Baylor 11-1 in their first round game.