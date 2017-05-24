× Concrete truck, school bus involved in crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A concrete truck and a school bus were involved in a wreck in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

Initial reports indicate a concrete truck and a school bus were involved in a wreck near Britton and Walker around 7:15 a.m.

There were six children on the bus at the time of the accident. Fortunately, they were not injured.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.