Concrete truck, school bus involved in crash in N.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A concrete truck and a school bus were involved in a wreck in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.
Initial reports indicate a concrete truck and a school bus were involved in a wreck near Britton and Walker around 7:15 a.m.
There were six children on the bus at the time of the accident. Fortunately, they were not injured.
KFOR crews are working to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.