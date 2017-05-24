× Fans 4 Oklahomans: Here’s how you can help

OKLAHOMA CITY – Our In Your Corner team and the Salvation Army are rolling out their “Fans 4 Oklahomans” campaign again.

This thing keeps growing.

Because of you, last year we were able to collect and hand out over 1600 fans to Oklahoma families in need.

The summer temps are fast approaching.

If you would like to help, you can drop off a new fan at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope at 1001 N. Pennsylvania during normal business hours.

If you’re in need of cool air, contact the Salvation Army to see if you qualify for a new fan.

We already surprised Sandra Estrada with her new fan.

53 and disabled, she lives with her granddaughter and toddler great-grandchildren in a small home.

They have one window unit for the entire house, so during the summer months Sandra sleeps on the couch, because her bedroom gets way too hot!

“The heat really changes a lot with how you think,” she said. “You get frustrated. You want to be emotional and stuff, but we have to try to be strong for the kids, so they don’t know the difference.”

Keeping the one and two year old cool can be a tall task.

Sandra rotates ice packs and water guns she puts in the refrigerator.

Dee Watts, the Salvation Army, and the In Your Corner team are ensuring help is on the way.

“It is so very important the fact that people have medical conditions or heart or lung or taking certain medications, they cannot be hot, so that one fan will make the difference a lot of times between life and death,” she said.

Last year due to a fan shortage the Salvation Army was forced to send families away empty-handed.

“It was heartbreaking,” Dee said. “We had to tell them we didn’t have anymore, no more available.”

We can’t let that happen again.

Dot Dillon and her kids are counting on us!

Dot is a Navy Veteran and regular at the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

She has congestive heart failure and suffers from other medical conditions, so you can imagine the heat can be unforgiving on her body.

“It’s really hard,” she said. “I have flare ups and I hurt all over.”

With your help we can give the gift of cool air to thousands of families.

We also get to remind them that they are never alone and someone does care.

We’ll continue to collect fans through the summer.

Again, donating is easy.

