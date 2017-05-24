× Firefighters working to extinguish fatal fire on Classen in N.W. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fatal fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate fire crews were called to a house fire in the 1200 block of N. Classen.

The two-story structure is a law firm, but people reportedly live on the second-story.

It is unclear what caused the blaze at this time.

Officials said one person was found dead in the structure.

The area has been shut down until crews can secure the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.