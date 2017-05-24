× Juvenile ankle monitor program expected to save Cleveland County money

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A new program in Cleveland County allows non-violent juveniles to wear ankle monitors, freeing up detention center beds and saving the county money.

Special District Judge Steven Stice told NewsChannel 4 sending a juvenile to a detention center can cost the county up to $60-a-day per bed. That’s compared to $10-a-day for an ankle monitor.

The monitors have the capability to limit where the individual can go, such as school and work.