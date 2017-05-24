Miami ‘Joker’ arrested after allegedly pointing loaded gun at vehicles

MIAMI, Fla. – Police officers are used to dealing with a few characters on the job, but one man’s distinctive looks helped in the investigation.

On Tuesday night, officers were called to the 15200 block of S.W. 104th St. after drivers said that a man who looked like a villain from a superhero movie was pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

Witnesses described the man as having green hair with tattoos on his face.

According to NBC Miami, an officer spotted 29-year-old Lawrence Patrick Sullivan walking out of the front of an apartment complex.

While Sullivan was being patted down, police found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket.

Sullivan was taken into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.