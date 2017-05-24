Norman Police Department receives thank you note following man’s arrest

NORMAN, Okla. – It’s no secret that police across the country encounter drug addicts every day.

However, it is not often that the parent of an addict will reach out and thank officers for their hard work.

The Norman Police Department recently posted a note that was sent to them from the parent of a man who is a heroin addict.

“I wanted to send you a note to say thank you for the way your officers handled the arrest of my 26 yr old son. My son is a heroin addict. He is not a bad person or a hardened criminal, but he does have a drug problem. He has been arrested several times in Oklahoma County for drug-related charges. He has been through rehab once, and did really great for over a year. Making great progress. But had a relapse. And now he has to start all over again,” the note begins.

After being released from jail, the writer says their son was put in a rehabilitation program that will last for about a year.

While he has a long road ahead of him, the parent says that several Norman officers made a lasting impression on their son.

“He said he was treated with respect and compassion. And he was shocked at that. From the time he was arrested to the time he was released nothing but respect. Thank you and your officers for treating my son like a real person and not just another drug addict. The job you guys do day in and day out is amazing.”

The Norman Police Department identified the officers who worked with the man as Lt. Cary Bryant, Officer John Clark and Officer Jonatan Kieft.