Officials looking for two-year-old boy taken by mother in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY – Officials are looking for a missing two-year-old child who is endangered.

Seminole Police believe the child’s mother, Kendra Batesel, took her two-year-old son, Set Batesel around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities tell NewsChannel 4 he is believed to be endangered.

Kendra is a 26-year-old female around 5’5″, approximately 100 pounds with short red hair.

Set is a 2-year-old male with red hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with yellow writing, grey shorts, and black shoes with red highlights.

Kendra is driving a 2002 four-door Nissan Altima with faded paint on the hood and roof.

The Oklahoma license plate is APM-206.

They are believed to be heading to Harrah or Weatherford.

If you see Kendra or Set, or know anything, contact police immediately.