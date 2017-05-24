Oklahoma man dies after being shot at Carter County gun range

ARDMORE, Okla. – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred outside a Carter County gun range earlier this week.

Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at Grandma’s Indoor Gun Range on Shadow Lake.

While on their way to that call, dispatchers received another call about a shooting in the area.

Investigators say that Jonathan Braun was shot by an employee at the gun range.

Braun was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

Grandma’s Indoor Gun Range did not want to comment on the incident to KXII, but posted a statement on Facebook.

“Grandma’s range must always protect the safety of our patrons and it’s employees alike. At the tome of the previous post,k the investigation was still young. First and foremost our prayers and compassion go out to any and all [involved] in this tragedy,” the post read.