Personal information exposed for 3,000 people in Stillwater after unauthorized access obtained to city computer

STILLWATER, Okla. – The City of Stillwater announced Wednesday that the information for about 3,000 people has been compromised after an unauthorized party had access to a city computer.

Officials say the unauthorized party had access to the computer for 22 days.

Records with personal information dating from March 15, 2015, to May 16, 2017, for people who were issued citations for violations of city ordinances (with the exception of parking tickets), were on the computer.

“The hacked computer contained no financial information; however, some personal information, such as names, addresses, driver’s license numbers, and in some cases social security numbers were potentially accessed,” said Sherry Fletcher, the city’s director of marketing and public relations.

The City of Stillwater notified law enforcement and the computer has since been secured.

“We take citizen privacy seriously and regret any inconvenience this incident caused,” Fletcher said. “We believe about 3,000 people were affected.”

Letters were mailed by the city to the most recent address for each person affected.

“In the meantime, if you received a citation during this timeframe and would like to check if your name is on that list, call 405.533.8525 or visit the City’s website and complete an online form. We will need your name and a telephone number so we can call you back,” said Fletcher.

If you believe an unauthorized party accessed your personal information, the City recommends you take the following steps:

Contact one of the national credit reporting agencies below and ask for a fraud alert on your credit report. There are two types of fraud alerts you can place on your credit report to put your creditors on notice that you might be a victim of fraud: an initial alert and an extended alert. You may ask that an initial fraud alert be placed on your credit report if you suspect you are, or are about to be, a victim of identity theft. An initial fraud alert stays on your credit report for at least 90 days. You may have an extended alert placed on your credit report if you are already a victim of identity theft with the appropriate documentary proof. An extended fraud alert stays on your credit report for seven years. The City of Stillwater does not have authority to do this for you, as the credit bureaus must have your permission to set up the alerts.

You can place a fraud alert on your credit report by calling the toll-free fraud number of any of the three national credit reporting agencies listed below.

Equifax: 1.888.766.0008, www.equifax.com

Experian: 1.888.397.3742, www.experian.com

TransUnion: 1.800.680.7289, fraud.transunion.com

Request a copy of your credit report and carefully review the report for any activity that looks suspicious.

You can get a free copy of your credit report online at www.annualcreditreport.com, by calling toll-free 1.877.322.8228, or by mailing an Annual Credit Report Request Form (available at www.annualcreditreport.com) to: Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105282, Atlanta, GA, 30348-5281.

Report any suspicious activities on your credit reports to your local police or sheriff’s office and file a police report.