Report shows how much Oklahoma legislators received from the oil and gas industry

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new report shows how much Oklahoma legislators received from individuals, trade groups and political action committees related to the oil and gas industry.

A report from Oklahoma Watch shows that sitting lawmakers took in more than $683,000 in campaign donations from January 2015 to March 2017 from the oil and gas industry.

Republicans received more than 90 percent of those donations.

During the battle to balance the state’s budget, Democrats have accused Republicans of catering to the oil and gas industry’s wishes.

As Republicans and Democrats debate over how much to raise the oil and gas industry’s gross production tax to help balance the state’s budget, many are wondering how much these companies have contributed to our lawmakers.

The twenty Oklahoma legislators who received the most campaign funds from oil and gas companies include:

Charles McCall, R-Atoka, $33,751 in donations from oil and gas companies Bryce Marlatt, R-Woodward, $25,701 in donations from oil and gas companies Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, $23,197 in donations from oil and gas companies Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, $19,801 in donations from oil and gas companies Weldon Watson, R-Tulsa, $17,001 in donations from oil and gas companies Dan Newberry, R-Tulsa, $16,050 in donations from oil and gas companies Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, $15,575 in donations from oil and gas companies Todd Thomsen, R-Ada, $15,550 in donations from oil and gas companies Mike Schulz, R-Altus, $15,000 in donations from oil and gas companies Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, $13,751 in donations from oil and gas companies Scott Biggs, R-Chickasha, $13,751 in donations from oil and gas companies Kevin Calvey, R-Oklahoma City, $13,701 in donations from oil and gas companies Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesvile, $13,700 in donations from oil and gas companies Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, $13,250 in donations from oil and gas companies Greg McCortney, R-Woodward, $12,401 in donations from oil and gas companies David Rader, R-Tulsa, $12,050 in donations from oil and gas companies Scott Inman, D-Del City, $11,500 in donations from oil and gas companies Katie Henke, R-Oklahoma City, $11,350 in donations from oil and gas companies James Leewright, R-Bristow, $11,000 in donations from oil and gas companies Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, $10,300 in donations from oil and gas companies

You can see the full list and details on each legislator’s energy donations here.