Silver Alert issued for missing Pottawatomie County man who suffered a traumatic brain injury, seizures

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man in Pottawatomie County Wednesday evening.

Police are looking for Steve Sisco, 5’9″, who was last seen wearing “a blue in color D&D hat, glasses, checkered fleece jacket, blue checkered button up shirt, wrangler blue jeans and loafer style shoes.”

He has brown hair with some grey in it, and brown eyes.

His last known location was in McLoud near 51 Country Creek Drive around 5 p.m. on May 20.

Authorities are looking for a green 1995 single cab GMC pickup with the Oklahoma tag: 885FZS.

Sisco suffers from a traumatic brain injury, seizures, and diabetes.

He has not been taking his medication and talked about traveling the country. He may be going to Houston, Texas.

If you know anything or see Sisco, call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office.