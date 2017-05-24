“You’ve touched so many lives,” Oklahoma woman praised for advocating for those with hearing problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - In a world of sound, can you imagine living in silence?

Iris Wilson's daughter became deaf as an infant. A side effect of an illness.

In fighting for her daughter, Iris Wilson made the world better for hundreds in the metro who suffered hearing problems.

35 years ago, she helped found the Central Oklahoma Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Through that organization, she helped mainstream deaf children into public schools.

She was an advocate for their problems and concerns.

She served as an interpreter during her 34 years as a nurse at Deaconess Hospital.

And her work for the deaf was just the beginning. She volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, The Food Bank, and drove the blind on their errands.

She was a woman whose heart was geared to helping.

That's why Sylvia Jones nominated Wilson for Pay It 4Ward.

"35 years ago, you started Central Oklahoma Association for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired. In those 35 years you've touched so many lives, especially the deaf and hearing impaired and you're just a wonderful person." Jones said.

With decades of caring behind Wilson, she doesn't plan to stop any time soon.

"Just look around you and see what the needs are and don't be afraid to step out and do something," Wilson said.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.