4 our vets: Organizations working to end veteran homelessness in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It a problem that organizations have been noticing across the country.

When veterans return home from the battlefield, many of them end up on the streets.

According to Journey Home OKC, there are about 1,500 people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City on any given night. Experts believe that about 10 percent of those are veterans.

Officials say that when veterans return home, they may be suffering with hidden disabilities like post traumatic stress disorder. Also, they may not feel as if they can relate to friends or family members anymore and begin to seek isolation.

Journey Home OKC is a collaborative effort between multiple agencies to help get veterans off of the streets and into stable homes. Once in a home, they are provided services to help them remain in housing.

The Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs says that it relies on partnerships with organizations to identify veterans in need, along with landlords who own places where veterans can stay.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.