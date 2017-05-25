“Call 911, I can’t reach him,” Man tried to save Oklahoma teen from drowning

COALGATE, Okla. – Officials say that although summer hasn’t started, there has already been a tragedy on a local lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old was at Coalgate Lake with some friends when he suddenly went underwater around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Friends identified the teen as 17-year-old DeMarcus Colbert.

Investigators say Colbert swam to a concrete water intake area that was about 30 feet from the shore. He turned around and started swimming back to shore when he went underwater.

“I didn’t know who he was, I just knew when I see somebody in stress or anything, I have to save him or something,” Miguel Cole told KXII.

Sadly, it was too late.

“When I got to him, he was already underwater so I dove under, swam about 15 feet underwater and didn’t feel nothing,” Cole said.

Cole says that he resurfaced and immediately told others to call for help.

“I started yelling, ‘Call 911, I can’t reach him,” he said.

A trooper ultimately found Colbert’s body two and a half hours later.