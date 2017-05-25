× Cowboys Stay Unbeaten in Big 12 Tourney

Oklahoma State’s success at the Bricktown Ballpark continued, as they won their fourth game there in six days, beating West Virginia 8-4 in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament to advance in the winners’ bracket.

The Cowboys got early offense from Colin Simpson, who belted a 2-run home run in the top of the first inning, his first of two long balls in the game.

Simpson hit a three-run home run in the 6th inning to give the Pokes an 8-2 lead.

OSU got a pair of RBI singles from Dustin Williams and Ryan Sluder in the 5th inning to pad their lead until Simpson’s second homer gave the Cowboys control of the game.

Tyler Buffett got the win on the mound for OSU, scattering 12 hits in 5 and a third innings.

OSU gets Friday off, and won’t play again until Saturday morning at 9:00 am against either Texas Tech or West Virginia.

Those teams will meet in an elimination game on Friday at 3:15.

The winner of that game will have to beat the Cowboys twice to keep them out of the championship game on Sunday.