Experts: Lake levels across the state above normal ahead of Memorial Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – During the three-day weekend, many families across the state will travel to state parks or lakes to enjoy a little bit of fun in the sun.

Over the past month, a series of storms brought heavy rainfall to parts of the state, affecting lake levels in many popular Memorial Day spots.

The current lake levels are as follows:

Lake Texoma- Down 2 feet

Waurkia Lake- Normal

Tom Steed Lake- Normal

Fort Cobb Lake- Normal

Lake Thunderbird- Normal

Lake Eufaula- Up 8 feet

Lake Tenkiller- Up 18 feet

Grand Lake- Up 7 feet

Keystone Lake- Up 23 feet

Oologah Lake – Up 16 feet

Kaw Lake – Up 25 feet

Great Salt Plains Lake – Up 2 feet

Canton Lake – Up 1 foot

Fort Supply Lake- Up 1 foot.

While spending time on the water, experts say you should always wear a life jacket, never swim alone and should do your best to not ingest any of the water.