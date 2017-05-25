Experts: Lake levels across the state above normal ahead of Memorial Day weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY – During the three-day weekend, many families across the state will travel to state parks or lakes to enjoy a little bit of fun in the sun.
Over the past month, a series of storms brought heavy rainfall to parts of the state, affecting lake levels in many popular Memorial Day spots.
The current lake levels are as follows:
Lake Texoma- Down 2 feet
Waurkia Lake- Normal
Tom Steed Lake- Normal
Fort Cobb Lake- Normal
Lake Thunderbird- Normal
Lake Eufaula- Up 8 feet
Lake Tenkiller- Up 18 feet
Grand Lake- Up 7 feet
Keystone Lake- Up 23 feet
Oologah Lake – Up 16 feet
Kaw Lake – Up 25 feet
Great Salt Plains Lake – Up 2 feet
Canton Lake – Up 1 foot
Fort Supply Lake- Up 1 foot.
While spending time on the water, experts say you should always wear a life jacket, never swim alone and should do your best to not ingest any of the water.