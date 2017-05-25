Florida psychic accused of taking thousands from war veteran suffering from PTSD

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida police say a woman who claimed to be psychic targeted a disabled veteran who was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

Investigators say Gina Wilson obtained thousands of dollars from clients, including a 33-year-old Iraq war veteran.

Detectives say Wilson promised the man that she could stop his PTSD. In fact, she convinced him to stop taking his medication, saying his doctors and his family members were part of the problem.

“She made some promises to him that she could bring him out of what she called the darkness that she said he was in,” said Sgt. Scott Gross, with the Pinellas County Police Department.

Investigators say Wilson got away with thousands in cash.

“She exploited them, no doubt, out of close to $150,000,” said Sgt. Gross.

The veteran finally alerted detectives while he attended an annual fraud awareness seminar.

“She’s looking for people who are vulnerable and anybody who, she’s good at getting people to trust her,” Sgt. Gross said.

Wilson was arrested, but investigators believe there may be more victims who have not come forward yet.