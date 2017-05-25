× Governor Fallin signs bill allowing Oklahomans to vote on Sunday liquor sales

OKLAHOMA – The state of Oklahoma is officially one step closer to allowing liquor sales on Sundays.

Governor Mary Fallin signed Senate Bill 211 Thursday, paving the way for Oklahoma to become the 40th state to allow Sunday liquor sales.

“Oklahomans will now be able to vote, county by county, to allow for the purchase of alcohol on the second busiest shopping day of the week,” said Distilled Spirits Council Vice President Dale Szyndrowski. “We applaud Governor Fallin for responding to consumers who overwhelmingly want the choice and convenience of purchasing spirits when shopping on Sunday.”

The decision now lies in the hands of each county on whether or not they would want to allow liquor sales on Sundays.

If county commissioners say no, then 15 percent of registered Oklahoma voters in that county could sign a petition asking for a vote.

However, if the county says yes, the vote will then go to the people.

The law allows retail package liquor stores to sell alcohol on Sundays on a local-option basis beginning October 1, 2018.